Western Europe's best bank for advisory 2018: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2018

Starting with its appointment of Alison Harding-Jones from UBS’s Asian business to head European M&A, Citi had an outstanding year that appeared only to get better towards the end of the awards period, making it western European’s best bank for advisory.

Citi’s global network was put to good use in its advice to Blackstone on the $13.7 billion sale of Logicor to China Investment Corp. Its reach within Europe was evident in its work in Sweden, in the $830 million takeover of consumer lender Nordax Group by Finnish insurer Sampo and Nordic Capital, and in Greece, in its airport privatizations and bank restructuring. Meanwhile, investment in its French business was evident in its involvement in the aerospace merger between Zodiac and Safran.