The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank for advisory 2018: Citi

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

 © 2018 Euromoney


Regional awards

View full 2018 results

Starting with its appointment of Alison Harding-Jones from UBS’s Asian business to head European M&A, Citi had an outstanding year that appeared only to get better towards the end of the awards period, making it western European’s best bank for advisory.

Citi’s global network was put to good use in its advice to Blackstone on the $13.7 billion sale of Logicor to China Investment Corp. Its reach within Europe was evident in its work in Sweden, in the $830 million takeover of consumer lender Nordax Group by Finnish insurer Sampo and Nordic Capital, and in Greece, in its airport privatizations and bank restructuring. Meanwhile, investment in its French business was evident in its involvement in the aerospace merger between Zodiac and Safran.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree