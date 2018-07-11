The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank 2018: Banco Santander

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

 © 2018 Euromoney


Regional awards

View full 2018 results

The bank that has led the way over the last year is Banco Santander, western Europe’s best bank. Santander is already one of the few big banks to prove that internationally diversified retail banks can be more profitable and more stable than domestically focused peers. Now it is in its rightful place, not just Spain’s biggest bank but also the one with the biggest domestic share.

Today, Santander under chief executive Ana Botín enjoys a market share in Spanish credit of about 20%. It has reached that level thanks to its €1 acquisition of Banco Popular last summer after an auction by the European Single Resolution Board and Spain’s Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree