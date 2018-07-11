North America's best bank for transaction services 2018: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2018

As treasurers see changes across the digital and regulatory landscape, they are also grappling with the arrival of new legislation. So having a strong footprint in multiple markets can be invaluable for a bank when clients are coming for advice. Those who are customers with HSBC, North America’s best bank for transaction services, are seeing the advantages.

Having to navigate the new rules on imports and exports implemented by the current US government, combined with the relaxing of tax laws permitting the inflow of funds, is a lot for treasurers in North America to deal with. Some clients are looking to repatriate cash to pay down their debts, while others worry about their cash flows.