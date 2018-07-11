World's best independent investment bank 2018: Lazard

Awards for Excellence 2018

Lazard sets the standard to which all those more recently established independent investment banks seeking to break out of the ranks of boutiques and build truly global firms – like Evercore and Moelis & Co – aspire.

Highlights of the last 12 months for Lazard include advising clients on four of the 10 largest completed global M&A transactions, including the two largest of the year, in deals spanning the four marquee sectors for M&A: consumer and retail, healthcare, industrials and technology, media and telecommunications (TMT).

Lazard advised Dow Chemical on its $130 billion merger of equals with DuPont; it advised Reynolds American on the $49 billion acquisition by BAT of the remaining 57.8%