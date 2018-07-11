World's best bank for corporates 2018: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2018

What corporates most need from their banks changes from day to day: from advice and financing for large, event-driven deals to supply chain finance or payments processing. At any point in time one may be more important than the other. But over the last 12 months the most pressing concern of almost every corporate worldwide must have been how best to adapt to the breathtaking pace of technological change and disruption facing every industry.

“In the new world economic order in which we operate, we face growing protectionism, technological disruption as well as the challenge of sustainability,” says Philippe Henry, global head of corporates, financials and multinationals banking.