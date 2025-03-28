Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Greece’s best wealth manager – XSpot Wealth

Driven by its innovative and client-centric approach, XSpot Wealth offers flexible, transparent and low-fee wealth management solutions aimed at democratising investing.

With a focus on serving millennials and early retirees, the firm’s offering is backed by personal investment advisers and advanced technology. It has developed a proprietary robo-adviser for account management, risk profiling, portfolio recommendations and rebalancing. Thanks to investments in AI and trading algorithms, clients benefit from continuous automated portfolio rebalancing based on their profiles and goals. Smart technology has been leveraged to automate account opening and investment selection.

The firm’s account-opening process can be completed in under 30 minutes, with competitively low fees. Backed by strong partnerships with major exchange-traded fund issuers, including BlackRock, Vanguard and Pimco, clients have access to more than 10,000 bonds, stocks, funds and ETFs through an online platform and bonds desk.

In 2024, the firm delivered outstanding performance, with its global growth portfolio achieving a 25.6% return and its high-income portfolio yielding 27.5%.