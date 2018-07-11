The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World’s best bank for wealth management 2018: UBS

July 11, 2018
The bank has integrated its North America and global operations to bring more focus – and better results.


It has already been an eventful 2018 for UBS. At the beginning of the year, the bank’s chief executive, Sergio Ermotti, announced that UBS would integrate the international wealth management business with UBS Wealth Management Americas – something the bank had implied it would never do.

Did it pay off? Well, the bank’s profits before tax rose 17% year on year in the first quarter on the back of new records in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The combined unit is co-headed by Tom Naratil and Martin Blessing.



