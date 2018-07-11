World’s best bank for wealth management 2018: UBS

Awards for Excellence 2018

It has already been an eventful 2018 for UBS. At the beginning of the year, the bank’s chief executive, Sergio Ermotti, announced that UBS would integrate the international wealth management business with UBS Wealth Management Americas – something the bank had implied it would never do.

Did it pay off? Well, the bank’s profits before tax rose 17% year on year in the first quarter on the back of new records in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The combined unit is co-headed by Tom Naratil and Martin Blessing.