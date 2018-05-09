Quotes of the month
May 2018
“They say it’s always darkest before the dawn, but I cannot see the light yet for Deutsche Bank. Though it has lost patience with John Cryan, Deutsche’s issue is not one of management, it is much more a question of the sustainability of it universal banking business model”
Sam Theodore, managing director in the financial institutions group at Scope Ratings, says a change at the top won’t be enough for struggling Deutsche Bank
“We’ve stayed in these sectors. We don’t see it as an awful market”
Despite the woes that brought it down a decade ago, ABN Amro is more active in certain areas of corporate and investment banking than you might realise, says CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen
“No one in senior management has any doubt whatsoever that cybersecurity is a key priority in the modern financial services industry”
So says Barclays’ Paul Gillen, group chief security officer, as part of our special report on the cyber threat to banks
“There has been a lot of lip service to diversity paid by banks. But now we’ve entered a new phase where companies are understanding they need to have greater accountability”
Natasha Lamb of Arjuna Capital is one of the pioneers trying to bring a Time’s Up moment to the banking industry – at least when it comes to the pay gap