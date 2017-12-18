Bitcoin: accept no substitutes

Why not combine your bitcoin investment with a real estate punt? After all, real estate is one of those asset classes that has always been immune from financial meltdown, isn’t it? Isn’t that why we have the expression ‘safe as houses’? In early December, a Miami penthouse was listed for sale for 33 bitcoin, which for the five minute duration it took Euromoney to write this was worth around $542,000.

The one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo has high ceilings, wooden floors and a view of the Miami skyline.

The key characteristic of the listing is that the seller will not accept cash – that is so 2016.

“ONLY ACEPTING (sic) BITCOIN,” the listing proudly declares.

Cryptocurrency and real estate – what could possibly go wrong?