World’s best bank for public-sector clients: Lazard

Awards for Excellence

You will not find them in the debt capital markets league tables, but Lazard is the 2017 world’s best bank for public-sector clients because of its deftness at finding solutions to highly complex public-sector issues, often of central importance to the global economy.

Led by Matthieu Pigasse, vice-chairman and global head of M&A and sovereign advisory, Lazard’s public-sector franchise is a pure advisory business.

He says: “We’re independent of any conflict of interest other banks may have – we don’t trade, we don’t provide research, we don’t lend.”