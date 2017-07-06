World’s best bank for public-sector clients: Lazard
It may not offer capital markets services or a vast balance sheet, but Lazard has advised public-sector clients through some of the most difficult situations in recent economic history.
Awards for Excellence
You will not find them in the debt capital markets league tables, but Lazard is the 2017 world’s best bank for public-sector clients because of its deftness at finding solutions to highly complex public-sector issues, often of central importance to the global economy.
Led by Matthieu Pigasse, vice-chairman and global head of M&A and sovereign advisory, Lazard’s public-sector franchise is a pure advisory business.
He says: “We’re independent of any conflict of interest other banks may have – we don’t trade, we don’t provide research, we don’t lend.”