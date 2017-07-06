The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for advisory 2017: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

July 06, 2017
BAML has moved beyond being a financier to become the lead strategic adviser to a select target group of large corporations.

Also shortlisted
   Bradesco BBI
    Citi 
    Credit Suisse
    Maybank
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the world’s best advisory firm for 2017 thanks to lead financial advisory roles on both the buy and sell sides in many of the largest and most complex cross-border transactions that continue to transform industries in the era of giant M&A. 

This is the result of a strategy laid out since the start of this decade by leaders such as Christian Meissner, a former Goldman partner and ex-Lehman banker, who joined in 2010 and is now global head of corporate and investment banking, and by Diego De Giorgi, another ex-Goldman banker, who joined in 2013 and is now head of the global investment banking business.

