World's best bank for advisory 2017: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the world’s best advisory firm for 2017 thanks to lead financial advisory roles on both the buy and sell sides in many of the largest and most complex cross-border transactions that continue to transform industries in the era of giant M&A.

This is the result of a strategy laid out since the start of this decade by leaders such as Christian Meissner, a former Goldman partner and ex-Lehman banker, who joined in 2010 and is now global head of corporate and investment banking, and by Diego De Giorgi, another ex-Goldman banker, who joined in 2013 and is now head of the global investment banking business.