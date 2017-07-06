The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

North America's best bank for wealth management 2017: UBS

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135 

© 2017 Euromoney

Full results

It has not been easy for those without a retail presence to win the affections of America’s wealthy, but UBS – Euromoney’s best bank for wealth management in North America – seems to have done just that. UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA) this year had its most profitable first quarter in the history of the firm, following record third and fourth quarters in 2016. 

Tom Naratil gestures-160x186

Tom Naratil, UBS 

The success of the business is partly thanks to Tom Naratil, who started as president of UBS Americas last year, having previously served as CFO of UBS group. Naratil and the senior team took the bold decision to change the business operating model. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree