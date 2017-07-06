North America's best bank for wealth management 2017: UBS

Awards for Excellence 2017

It has not been easy for those without a retail presence to win the affections of America’s wealthy, but UBS – Euromoney’s best bank for wealth management in North America – seems to have done just that. UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA) this year had its most profitable first quarter in the history of the firm, following record third and fourth quarters in 2016.

Tom Naratil, UBS

The success of the business is partly thanks to Tom Naratil, who started as president of UBS Americas last year, having previously served as CFO of UBS group. Naratil and the senior team took the bold decision to change the business operating model.