North America's best bank for SMEs 2017: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2017

It is not often that banks are described as ‘phenomenal’, but that is what some of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s small and medium-sized enterprise clients call it, making it a fitting repeat winner of Euromoney’s award for North America’s best bank for SMEs. Marty Arenson, president of Global Sourcing Connection, a promotional products supplier, switched to the bank in 2008 after previous experiences he says he found horrific in comparison.

“They are the best bank I’ve ever worked with,” says Arenson. The first sign that life would be different with BAML on board was when he needed funding to fulfil a multimillion dollar order from a Fortune 500 company. BAML not only agreed to provide the funding but also wanted an ongoing relationship with the firm to help it grow, hence the decision to switch banks.