The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Latin America’s best digital bank 2017: Bancolombia

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135

© 2017 Euromoney
Full results 

The winner of the best digital bank award is Bancolombia. Its investment in its digital strategy paid off last year and its customers – across all banking segments – embraced the functionality, praised its intuitive performance and, above all, migrated to the internet, ATM and mobile apps. 

The prize for all banks is to maximize the proportion of clients’ transactions in digital channels to optimize efficiency – none came close to the Colombian bank’s efforts last year. In 2016, 68% of the bank’s transactions were executed digitally. Last year, Bancolombia’s digital volumes alone amounted to 22% of the entire system.

However, Bancolombia’s strategy is not just about driving customers to digital to lower its operational costs. The bank is at the forefront of using the data generated to enable customized service offerings, to enhance the client experience and increase revenues through targeted cross-selling.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree