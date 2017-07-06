Latin America’s best bank for advisory 2017: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Awards for Excellence 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch wins the award for best bank for advisory.
The bank, which also claims the award for best investment bank, clearly has a strong and broad franchise but its advisory is arguably the jewel in its crown. The M&A practice, led by co-heads Martin Sanchez and Marcus Silberman, generated almost $60 million in fees, according to Dealogic, a 14.2% market share and not far away from double the $35 million of Credit Suisse’s M&A revenue (an 8.6% market share).
The bank advised on deals worth a combined $36.8 billion – an eye-popping 34.6% share. To generate those numbers, a bank needs to be active throughout the region, and BAML delivered an impressively geographically diverse and top-tier client list.