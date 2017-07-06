The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Latin America’s best bank for financing 2017: JPMorgan

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

JPMorgan wins Euromoney’s award for excellence in providing clients with financing. 

The bank won a market-leading 16.6% market share of ECM activity in the qualification period, according to Dealogic. It was also second in the DCM league table, generating $18.3 billion in international DCM around the region – or a 13.1% market share. It was the only bank to be in the top two of both categories.

Unsurprisingly, the bank was strong in many of the debt capital market sub-categories, leading deals for sovereigns including the $16.5 billion come-back bond issue for the Republic of Argentina – as well as the same sovereign’s $7 billion sale in January 2017. 

The bank also led transactions for Chile and the Dominican Republic, as well as leading some sub-sovereigns such as the Provinces of Santa Fe and Neuquen.

