The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Latin America’s best investment bank 2017: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135

© 2017 Euromoney
Full results 

Bank of America Merrill Lynch wins the award for the best investment bank in the region. 

Led by Augusto Urmeneta, head of investment banking Latin America, the bank has established a genuinely pan-regional, full-service presence that most of the competition simply cannot match. The numbers back this up; the bank is the only one to be a top three performer in M&A, equity capital markets and debt capital markets. According to Dealogic, the bank has grown its share of investment banking fees from an eighth place market share of 4.8% in 2009 to a 12.2% share and first place in 2016. Second placed Citi was well back with a share of 8.4%.

BAML brought Brazil back to the international debt capital markets with Petrobras – as well as the sovereign and an impressive array of corporate deals.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree