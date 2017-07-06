Latin America’s best investment bank 2017: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch wins the award for the best investment bank in the region.

Led by Augusto Urmeneta, head of investment banking Latin America, the bank has established a genuinely pan-regional, full-service presence that most of the competition simply cannot match. The numbers back this up; the bank is the only one to be a top three performer in M&A, equity capital markets and debt capital markets. According to Dealogic, the bank has grown its share of investment banking fees from an eighth place market share of 4.8% in 2009 to a 12.2% share and first place in 2016. Second placed Citi was well back with a share of 8.4%.

BAML brought Brazil back to the international debt capital markets with Petrobras – as well as the sovereign and an impressive array of corporate deals.