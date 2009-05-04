Off the record

"It’s not the quantum of what we pay people that’s changed. It’s the shape of the payments"

One bank chief tries to provide a quantum of solace to staff facing a new era in investment banking compensation

"Yes, we had been hoping these dreadful markets would improve by January. But we were wrong and in fact the data went from dreadful to apocalyptic and got worse every time that man, or should I say child, opened his mouth"

An industry insider’s reaction on seeing Euromoney’s March cover story on Tim Geithner

"When you’re losing and need a substitute to make a difference do you really choose a blind man?"

A lawyer takes exception to governments’ involvement in banks

"Everyone who was a leveraged finance banker and has lost their job is now calling themselves a debt adviser"

A banker spots a trend



"I know it sounds like a marketing pitch, and it is a marketing pitch"

The head of research at an Africa-focused brokerage explains why we should all buy shares in Nigerian banks