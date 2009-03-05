"If I was Bob Diamond I’d offer to pay Fred Goodwin’s pension because if he hadn’t bought ABN Amro, all the senior Barclays guys would be out of a job"

One commentator proposes a UK banking welfare system

"Sure, we can speak later. Can you call me please? I have to pay my own phone bills now"

The financial realities of ‘early retirement’ hit home for a former investment banker

Euromoney: "Do you think we need a bad bank?"

Banker: "Well we already have one, don’t we? It’s called the European Central Bank – they have repoed all the crap the banks can’t sell!"





"What is my view of the [latest] SG reorganization? So off the record that you would have to meet me at the South Pole to find out..."

Yet another reorganization at Société Générale meets with disdain from an official at the French bank

Euromoney: "One guy said to me that cash is no longer king, it’s God – do you agree?"

Banker: "Was that a Wall Street banker discussing his compensation?"

"I want to get into the US mortgage market somehow – that’s the ultimate distressed market"

A Brazilian banker has his eyes on the supreme challenge