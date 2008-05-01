Off the Record

"The problem is that banks have ended up lending to these deals by accident – they thought that they were underwriting them"

A loan banker explains how the banks got saddled with such large exposures to mega-LBO trades

"They’re good at putting a new logo on the building and kitting the receptionists out in new uniforms, but when it comes to actually integrating the business..."

One senior ABN Amro banker hints that RBS’s efforts to integrate the Dutch firm’s investment banking operations have only touched the surface

"You are giving me no leeway, I am on a tight leash and could say something my government would punish me for... so I’d better say ‘no comment’"

A political official in the CEE region gets frustrated as he attempts to cover up the fact that his government isn’t always right

"Before we weren’t too sure it wasn’t an oncoming train but now it definitely seems like it is light at the end of the tunnel!"

A banker overcomes his fear of blood on the tracks

"With such high volatility, you won’t be wrong for long!"

A research head’s optimistic outlook on his less-than-successful trade ideas

"A large number of people in the market today, including me, have no idea what’s going to happen."

One fixed income analyst needs lessons in promoting himself