Country risk September 2006: The repercussions of oil and conflict
The latest country risk poll reflects a global economy in good health, despite a period of stock market volatility and the prospect of a slowdown. But the Middle East and the high price of oil could have far-reaching implications, writes Florian Neuhof. Research by Paul Pedzinski.
|Oil and the region that produces it continue to be a source of instability.
THE LEBANON CRISIS has once again focused the world’s attention on the Middle East, but it came too late to have had a dramatic impact on Euromoney’s latest country risk poll.