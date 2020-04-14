Euromoney
Country Risk Survey
LATEST ARTICLES
Surveys
ECR survey results Q1 2020: China, US, Italy among 80 countries downgraded by risk analysts
Jeremy Weltman
,
April 14, 2020
Surveys
ECR survey results Q1 2019: Increased risk for US, Canada, Mexico caught in slipstream of protectionism
Jeremy Weltman
,
April 05, 2019
Surveys
ECR survey results Q3 2018: Analysts caution over EM sell-off, US-China tensions and Italian saga
Jeremy Weltman
,
October 05, 2018
Surveys
ECR survey results Q2 2018: Global risk subsides but the US, South Africa and Asian EMs dive as anxiety returns
Jeremy Weltman
,
July 09, 2018
Surveys
ECR survey results Q3 2017: Economic recovery sees Greece, Ireland, Portugal stage fight-back; US, UK flatline; Brics bounce
Jeremy Weltman
,
October 06, 2017
Surveys
ECR survey results Q2 2017: Russia, India, rest of Asia back on radar; Portugal most improved
Jeremy Weltman
,
July 07, 2017
Surveys
ECR survey results Q3 2016: China, Italy, Nigeria mar stabilizing global outlook
Jeremy Weltman
,
October 06, 2016
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q1 2016: Heightened concern over Brazil, China and other EMs accentuates global shock prospects
Jeremy Weltman
,
April 08, 2016
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q4 2015: China, Brazil and South Africa lead EM credit rout
Jeremy Weltman
,
January 15, 2016
Surveys
ECR survey results Q3 2015 dominated by China’s jitters, Brazilian crisis and EM capital shock
Jeremy Weltman
,
October 09, 2015
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q1 2015: Russia crisis, China fragility and EMs’ capital-flow shock
Jeremy Weltman
,
April 10, 2015
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q3 2014: Looming China crisis adds to eurozone and emerging-market threats
Jeremy Weltman
,
October 20, 2014
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q2 2014: EM rout prompts flight to safety
Jeremy Weltman
,
July 21, 2014
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q1 2014: Confidence in EMs nosedives as eurozone trust returns
Jeremy Weltman
,
April 10, 2014
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q4 2013: Eurozone woes and tapering fears stalk global economy
Jeremy Weltman
,
January 22, 2014
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q3 2013: Tail risks continue to undermine investor returns
Jeremy Weltman
,
October 13, 2013
Euromoney Country Risk
Euromoney Country Risk Q3 2013 results: Methodology
October 13, 2013
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q2 2013 results: US and Japan pull away from Europe and Brics
Jeremy Weltman
,
July 10, 2013
Euromoney Country Risk
Country Risk CEE Q1 results: Czech Rep, Slovakia and Poland pull away from pack
Jeremy Weltman
,
April 25, 2013
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q1 2013 Results: Springtime bounce for Americas and Japan
Jeremy Weltman
,
April 09, 2013
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q4 2012: G10 economies become riskier in 2012
Jeremy Weltman
,
January 17, 2013
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q3 2012: Spain the world’s worst performer in Q3 as eurozone continues to decline
Matthew Turner
,
November 12, 2012
Euromoney Country Risk
Country risk: Risk keeps rising in 2012
Jeremy Weltman
,
September 17, 2012
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q2 2012: Global risk ratchets up
Jeremy Weltman
,
July 23, 2012
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q1 2012: Eurozone stabilizes in global rankings
Andrew Mortimer
,
April 02, 2012
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q4 2011: Country risk scores for European sovereigns decline
Andrew Mortimer
,
January 15, 2012
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q3 2011: Past defaults offer little comfort to troubled eurozone
Andrew Mortimer
,
September 11, 2011
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q2 2011: MENA and Eurozone slide in global rankings
Andrew Mortimer
,
June 06, 2011
Surveys
Euromoney Country Risk: Methodology
March 03, 2011
Surveys
ECR Survey Results Q1 2011 – Middle East drops, sub-Saharan Africa rises
Andrew Mortimer
,
February 22, 2011
