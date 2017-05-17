The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence 2017 winners revealed

May 17, 2017
Commercial International Bank wins region’s best bank award; winners reflect year of reform and easing bank liquidity; record year for Gulf debt capital markets sees HSBC retaining investment-banking title, while local and international banks do battle for regional and domestic awards.

Bankers from across the Middle East gathered to attend the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence dinner at Grosvenor House in Dubai, May 17.

The awards recognised banks that stood out during a year when bank liquidity conditions began to ease, while navigating economic reform remained paramount and debut sovereign bonds brought record issuance in the debt capital markets.

Commercial International Bank (CIB) won the award for the Middle East’s best bank, as it remained the Egyptian banking sector’s biggest profit-earner after Egypt staged its dramatic shift to a floating exchange rate.

