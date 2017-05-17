Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence 2017 winners revealed

Bankers from across the Middle East gathered to attend the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence dinner at Grosvenor House in Dubai, May 17.

The awards recognised banks that stood out during a year when bank liquidity conditions began to ease, while navigating economic reform remained paramount and debut sovereign bonds brought record issuance in the debt capital markets.

Commercial International Bank (CIB) won the award for the Middle East’s best bank, as it remained the Egyptian banking sector’s biggest profit-earner after Egypt staged its dramatic shift to a floating exchange rate.