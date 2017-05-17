The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Middle East's best bank transformation 2017: Ayandeh Bank

May 17, 2017
Share

afe17-logo-196x135

Middle East results

Last year’s award for best bank transformation honoured Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, a bank that showed great ambition by acquiring a financial institution larger than itself – the Egyptian division of Greek bank Piraeus. By so doing it became an international player in Middle Eastern banking.

This year’s award goes to a bank that achieved something altogether different: the successful merger of multiple struggling financial institutions in a single country. The winner is Iran’s Ayandeh Bank, a bank born of the fusion of three financial institutions and 10 credit cooperatives. As Euromoney noted at the time of its creation, few bank mergers anywhere in the world have been more ambitious than the one that created Ayandeh.

While Ayandeh’s creation dates back to 2013, only now can we confidently say that it has achieved its goal of taking a dozen dysfunctional businesses, combining them with Tat Bank, and making them into a successful whole.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree