Middle East's best bank for CSR 2017: Citi

In corporate social responsibility, it is also rare to find financial institutions who manage to take their contributions beyond the occasional charitable donations, but rather put their financial acumen to good use in the community.

One that did just that was Citi. What was particularly impressive about Citi’s work in CSR was how it focused on providing financial and market solutions to address pressing issues in a large number of Middle Eastern countries, often by partnering with local players.

In Jordan and Lebanon, Citi has collaborated with Ruwwad Micro-Venture Fund, a private sector-led non-profit community empowerment organization that helps disadvantaged groups overcome marginalization through youth activism, civic engagement and education. Citi’s project with Ruwwad trains and funds young entrepreneurs from those groups. During 2016, the project helped 100 micro-entrepreneurs in those two countries.