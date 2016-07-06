Western Europe's best bank for CSR 2016: CaixaBank

Awards for Excellence 2016

Like digital innovation, demonstrating a commitment to corporate social responsibility is a relatively recent obligation in banking. So when social involvement has been at the heart of an institution’s identity for more than 100 years, it is hard to take a cynical stance and brand its efforts in the area as little more than a belated effort to manage its public image.

Social involvement at CaixaBank – which wins the award for best bank for corporate social responsibility – goes back its origins as la Caixa in 1904. Then it was a vehicle to promote pensions savings among the poor and insure workers against disability before the existence of a state social safety net. Today it has a steadily rising annual budget of €500 million for initiatives to counter poverty and social exclusion, protect the environment, promote arts and culture and widen access to education.