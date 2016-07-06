The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

Western Europe's best bank for CSR 2016: CaixaBank

July 06, 2016
Share


AfE 2016 logo-196 135

Results index 

Awards for Excellence 2016

Like digital innovation, demonstrating a commitment to corporate social responsibility is a relatively recent obligation in banking. So when social involvement has been at the heart of an institution’s identity for more than 100 years, it is hard to take a cynical stance and brand its efforts in the area as little more than a belated effort to manage its public image.

Social involvement at CaixaBank – which wins the award for best bank for corporate social responsibility – goes back its origins as la Caixa in 1904. Then it was a vehicle to promote pensions savings among the poor and insure workers against disability before the existence of a state social safety net. Today it has a steadily rising annual budget of €500 million for initiatives to counter poverty and social exclusion, protect the environment, promote arts and culture and widen access to education.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree