Awards for Excellence 2016: Floats like a butterfly, stings like an HSBC
World's best investment bank: Global investment banks have spent the years since the global financial crisis trying to develop diversified and differentiated businesses. Few have succeeded. Quietly, but impressively, HSBC has stuck to its long-term strategy in global banking and markets and built just that. That division, led by Samir Assaf, with the backing of group CEO Stuart Gulliver, delivers impressive returns in difficult markets. And it is increasingly there for its clients on the high-profile deals where you would not have expected it.
Illustration: Kevin February
Li Ka-shing, arguably the most important investment banking client in Asia, had for many years been considering a rationalization of his myriad business interests in Hong Kong and beyond.
When he finally pressed the button to proceed with the reorganization of Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa, the $81 billion deal would prove to be one of the biggest of 2015.