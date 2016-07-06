The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Awards for Excellence 2016: Floats like a butterfly, stings like an HSBC

By Clive Horwood
July 06, 2016
Share

World's best investment bank: Global investment banks have spent the years since the global financial crisis trying to develop diversified and differentiated businesses. Few have succeeded. Quietly, but impressively, HSBC has stuck to its long-term strategy in global banking and markets and built just that. That division, led by Samir Assaf, with the backing of group CEO Stuart Gulliver, delivers impressive returns in difficult markets. And it is increasingly there for its clients on the high-profile deals where you would not have expected it.

AfE_HSBC-350

Illustration: Kevin February

Li Ka-shing, arguably the most important investment banking client in Asia, had for many years been considering a rationalization of his myriad business interests in Hong Kong and beyond.

When he finally pressed the button to proceed with the reorganization of Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa, the $81 billion deal would prove to be one of the biggest of 2015.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree