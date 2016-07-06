The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for advisory 2016: Morgan Stanley

July 06, 2016
In a boom year for global M&A, Morgan Stanley differentiated itself from strong competition by serving up a defensive master class.

Awards for Excellence 2016

In a great year for advisers working on large, complex and often cross-border M&A deals, all the world’s big universal banks can produce long lists of advisory credits on transformative multi-billion dollar transactions.

Morgan Stanley has its own long list, having advised, among others: Lafarge on its $46 billion merger with Holcim and the combined company’s subsequent €6.5 billion disposal of assets to CRH to meet regulatory requirements; ACE on its $26 billion acquisition of Chubb, the largest-ever US insurance deal; China Unicom on its sale together with two other operators of $33.7

