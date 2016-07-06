The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for financing 2016: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

July 06, 2016
As financing becomes more strategic, the bank is showing where its greatest strengths lie.

The business of financing, for so long dominated by specific products or simply the provision of a large balance sheet, is undergoing a big shift. The mantra now is to be product-agnostic and solutions-driven. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the financing franchise of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The bank needed all of its integration and product expertise over the review period for these awards, which included some very ugly market conditions. A surge in high-profile strategic financings for transformational mergers and acquisitions meant that firms had to deliver across a range of products and markets, taking advantage of narrow market windows.

