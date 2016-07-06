World's best bank for financing 2016: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2016

The business of financing, for so long dominated by specific products or simply the provision of a large balance sheet, is undergoing a big shift. The mantra now is to be product-agnostic and solutions-driven. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the financing franchise of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The bank needed all of its integration and product expertise over the review period for these awards, which included some very ugly market conditions. A surge in high-profile strategic financings for transformational mergers and acquisitions meant that firms had to deliver across a range of products and markets, taking advantage of narrow market windows.