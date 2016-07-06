The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for SMEs 2016: Santander

July 06, 2016
The bank’s approach to SMEs is different and successful: it is international in scope and looks to help companies beyond just lending.

Selecting the world’s best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises is a challenging task as banking for smaller corporate clients tends to be a domestic pursuit. As the pressure to provide credit to SMEs has grown since the financial crisis, few banks have put these firms front and centre of their global strategies.

Santander, however, has done just that. It has also shown that carefully identifying the needs of smaller firms and matching them with sensible solutions can work internationally.

Santander made clear the global nature of its commitment to SME financing with the launch of the Santander Advance initiative in 2014.

