World's best bank for SMEs 2016: Santander

Awards for Excellence 2016

Selecting the world’s best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises is a challenging task as banking for smaller corporate clients tends to be a domestic pursuit. As the pressure to provide credit to SMEs has grown since the financial crisis, few banks have put these firms front and centre of their global strategies.

Santander, however, has done just that. It has also shown that carefully identifying the needs of smaller firms and matching them with sensible solutions can work internationally.

Santander made clear the global nature of its commitment to SME financing with the launch of the Santander Advance initiative in 2014.