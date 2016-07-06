Africa's best digital bank 2016: Guaranty Trust Bank

Awards for Excellence 2016

The African banking sector has invested heavily in digital services to its clients and is among the most advanced in the world in that area. One bank stands out, however, having tripled its e-business income over the past year, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank).

With Segum Agbaje as CEO, GTBank grew its e-business income from N5.2 billion ($26 million) to N16.6 billion in 2015. The number of downloads of its mobile banking app, meanwhile, rose 150% from 1 million to 2.5 million.

The bank, which posted profit before tax of N121 billion, has operations in Nigeria, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and the UK.

Customers in all those different countries rightly expect to be able to transact with GTBank whenever and wherever they choose. To that effect, GTBank has launched a number of digital services: Fast Track to bank with a PIN pad device, GTConnect to perform all key transactions from any mobile phone or landline, Social Banking to carry out essential banking activities via social media channels, SME MarketHub to offer small and medium sized businesses an online platform for selling their products, One Click Top-Up to easily top up phone credit and the Mobile Banking and Mobile Money phone applications to transfer funds and pay for goods and services.