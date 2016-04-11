Off the record

“When you aren’t making any money, time moves much faster”

The CEO of one leading European bank has some sympathy for peers that are struggling to deliver positive results for their banks, and thereby raising questions about their futures

“I can’t believe we still have banks talking about competitors leaving and this being an opportunity to grab market share when they haven’t managed to improve their returns for the past three years at all”

The same CEO says reality has not yet bitten in many of the world’s bank executive suites

“It was my fault. I messed up”

Refreshing honesty from the head of a wealth management division that delivered disappointing Q4 numbers

“I hate it when people say their numbers were relatively good. It’s just an excuse for delivering poor absolute numbers”

A senior bank leader delivers his own theory of relativity

“The art of IT is to spend the least amount for the biggest improvement. If you just give a budget to the IT department, they will try to build a Bentley when a Volkswagen Polo would do”

Another bank chief argues against creating technology for technology’s sake