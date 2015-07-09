Euromoney Awards for Excellence North America 2015: Press release

Leading figures from the global banking and capital markets industry gathered in London on Thursday to hear the announcement of Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2015.

In the US, Wells Fargo retained its title as best bank.

Euromoney notes: “It is rare that a bank manages to combine truly answering clients’ needs – technology, good service and access to products – while looking at what the larger economy requires – small business loans – with an equal eye on shareholders and profits.

“Chief executive and chairman John Stumpf has been getting this right for many years.”

In capital markets, with a year dominated by M&A deals, Goldman Sachs won Euromoney’s award for best investment bank in the US, as well as best M&A house in the US.

When it comes to M&A, Goldman Sachs has more experience than any of its peers with a team headed by Michael Carr and Gilberto Pozzi. The firm advised on the most notable regional transactions of the year such as Medtronic’s $47.9 billion acquisition of Covidien, and Actavis’s acquisition of Allergan.

Elsewhere, Bank of America Merrill Lynch won best debt house and Citi took two awards: best US equities house and best transaction services house in North America.

UBS made a welcome return to the North American awards by receiving the title of best flow house. Due to technology investments, hires and continued commitment, the bank has won substantial market share and become a key player for US clients.

UBS had top-line revenue growth in America of 14% over the period in question, supported by the strong lift in its structured products business as well as record revenues for equity derivatives.

In direct execution services, UBS’s electronic trading Quant HQ business has won 210 basis points of US market share in new hedge fund mandates since January 2014. UBS alternative trading system (ATS) has added 50 basis points of US market share to be tied as the largest ATS in the market.

HSBC took its first award for best risk adviser in North America, beating many of the domestic banks to advisory and lead roles in the largest swaps transactions over the year.

In Canada, TD Bank and RBC Capital Markets remained unrivalled in their positions as best bank in Canada and best investment bank in Canada respectively.

NOTES TO EDITORS

A full list of winners of Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2015, as well as detailed citations for all of the winners, will be published on our website at 23:30 BST on Thursday, July 9, at the conclusion of our Awards Dinner in London.

Euromoney’s award decisions are made by a committee of senior journalists, chaired by Euromoney’s editor, following the receipt of detailed submissions from market participants and extensive year-round research into the banking and capital markets in the region by our editors, journalists and research team.

