Euromoney Awards for Excellence Asia 2015: Press release

Leading figures from banking and capital markets across Asia gathered in Hong Kong on Thursday to hear the announcement of Euromoney’s Asia Awards for Excellence 2015.

Euromoney’s prestigious Asia Awards are seen as the benchmark for the leading firms in financial services in the region, and are fiercely contested across numerous markets and categories.

Citi won the best bank in Asia award after beating off competition from a number of rivals, including last year’s winner HSBC.

Euromoney notes: “The tenure of Citi veteran Stephen Bird as the regional CEO has come to an end and the award brings a strong vindication of Bird’s strategy, having grown Citi Asia into the highest-earning division of the bank after North America.”

The growth of Citi’s notable Asia business contributed towards it capturing the award this year. During the submission period for the awards, Citi generated a fifth of global revenues and a third of global earnings in Asia, including $3.7 billion of net income, up 9% year-on-year, says Euromoney.

Morgan Stanley emerged from a typically strong pack to take the best investment bank in Asia award. An excellent showing across all IB businesses built Morgan Stanley’s case for the award.

Euromoney notes: “The American bank outfoxed its rivals by landing an impressive variety and volume of key deals in the region. The bank’s Asia-Pacific completed deal volume, including M&A, equity and debt, stood at $196 billion.”

The best M&A house in Asia award went to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) after it fought its way up the league tables and now comfortably competes with the region’s large players.

“BAML advised on some of the largest deals involving Chinese state-owned enterprises during the awards period and also advised OCBC in its acquisition of Hong Kong’s Wing Hang Bank, a deal that attracted much prestige in the wider market,” notes Euromoney.

Goldman Sachs claimed the title of best ECM house in Asia with leading roles on IPOs such as Alibaba and Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties contributing to the award.

Despite missing out on the best bank in Asia award, HSBC still put in a strong showing in the regional awards, scooping best DCM house in Asia for its breadth and variety of deals, and picking up both the best risk adviser in Asia and best flow house in Asia awards for its continued strength and development in those categories.

Country awards in the larger markets in Asia-Pacific were, as usual, hotly contested: best bank in Australia went to Suncorp; best bank in China went to ICBC; best bank in India went to Kotak Mahindra Bank and best bank in Singapore to OCBC.

There were strong fields for the country awards in some of the more emerging markets in the region.

The rapidly expanding Myanmar banking scene saw Kanbawza Bank claim the best bank award. “For now, it remains the leader of the pack, boasting scale – nearly 13,000 employees and 318 branches – and a solid corporate banking and cash management package,” notes Euromoney.

Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia took the best bank in Mongolia award as it continues to expand into new business areas with the rise of the Mongolian economy. “Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia showed its class last year: issuing US dollar-denominated debt, pushing aggressively into new services, and issuing record profits,” adds Euromoney.

Elsewhere, best bank in Hong Kong went to HSBC, best bank in Indonesia went to Bank Central Asia, best bank in Malaysia went to Public Bank and best bank in New Zealand went to ANZ.

