Quotes of the month

“I thought the US authorities knew of our existence and purposely were not adding us to the list as we were focusing on humanitarian goods. It now seems that I was mistaken”

Parviz Aghili, founder and CEO of Iran’s Middle East bank, shows there is no escape from US sanctions



“You can’t get a baby to pole vault, it needs to walk first. The government cutting down its stake to 51% will deal with my capitalization issue for two years. After two, two-and-a-half years, there will be a need for more capital infusion, but this will get resolved before it becomes a problem”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairwoman of State Bank of India, urges patience when it comes to reforming the country’s public lenders



“If any investment bank says they are investing in big data, ask them to pull up their aggregate exposure to Apple and ask them to show you how it breaks down by product. I’d bet that most investment banks would not be able to answer that question”

Basil Qunibi, a former investment banker and founder of fintech firm Novus, says the industry has a long way to go to meet the simplest of big data challenges