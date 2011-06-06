Quotes of the month

"It is highly optimistic, if not naïve, to believe that forcing debt investors to contribute to a bank’s recapitalization would encourage them to lend fresh money to this bank"

Georg Grodzki, head of credit research at L&G Investment Management, warns of the repercussions that bank bail-in regulation could have on the FIG debt markets

"People take banks as they do tobacco or asbestos companies. They know the financial industry will have litigation costs, and no one has had to mention it so far, so why start now?"

Dick Bove of Rochdale Securities wonders why shareholders aren’t more attentive to the multi-billion dollars of lawsuits the biggest banks face

"They will find a way to create mud and then make it stick to me, even if it is all lies"

Muhammad Yunus is scathing about the political machinations that precipitated his removal from Grameen Bank

"Investors are much less influenced by headlines or unqualified statements. They want the facts, and they are prepared to do a lot more analysis to make sure they have the right facts"

Communication has been the key to Spain’s success in accessing debt markets, according to the head of funding at the Tesoro

"It is the kind of transformational development that comes along once in a professional career"

Rod Sykes, head of capital markets origination for Asia Pacific at HSBC, compares the rise of the CNH bond market to that of the Eurobond markets over 40 years ago

