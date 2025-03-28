Private banking awards national winners 2025: Turkey

Best private bank: İsbank

İsbank has significantly expanded its private banking capabilities by leveraging both physical branch transformations and digital innovation, thereby enhancing customer engagement and fuelling asset growth.

A key initiative involved transforming 13 branches – traditionally focused on cash flow and treasury management – into co-private operations with dedicated private banking corners. This setup enables clients to manage both corporate and personal wealth under one roof, benefiting from preferential pricing and a more tailored advisory model.

The results have been substantial: customer numbers at these branches rose from 1,425 to 2,447, and assets under management nearly tripled from TRY7.7 billion ($193 million) to TRY22.7 billion. More than 1,000 clients, previously with no commitment to the private bank, entrusted it with TRY1.3 billion in assets during the awards period.

In parallel, the bank continued to invest in its digital infrastructure, launching the private banking portfolio management dashboard to give relationship managers deeper insights into client portfolios, spending behaviour and key financial metrics.

İşCep,