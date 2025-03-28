Private banking awards national winners 2025: Namibia

Best international private bank: FNB

FNB remains at the forefront of Namibia’s private banking sector, delivering sustainable financial solutions, powerful digital services and superior client relationships that drive long-term prosperity for its clients.

FNB Platinum, for private clients and private wealth segments, delivers customised banking services via a dedicated team of 25 relationship managers, as well as analysts and a premium service desk. This structure ensures highly personalised financial solutions.

During the review period, the bank’s client base posted double-digit growth, maintaining FNB’s edge over its rivals. FNB also saw a significant rise in digital adoption over the review period, while the number of customer complaints fell by a third. Its net promoter score rose last year, reflecting higher client satisfaction. New green financing solutions were launched that support renewable energy investments, and the bank’s integration of acquisition Pointbreak’s wealth management services now provides its private wealth customers with local and offshore investment solutions.

FNB