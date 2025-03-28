Africa’s best for discretionary portfolio management 2025: Nedbank Private Wealth

Nedbank Private Wealth is the standout winner of this award. The South Africa-based lender’s discretionary portfolio management services are grounded in its long-term values and philosophy, with portfolio management handled by a team of six highly experienced portfolio managers.

This group of bankers are responsible for executing Nedbank Private Wealth’s in-house investment outlook, as determined by its National Strategic Investment Committee, while also catering to individualised and tailored client specific needs and ambitions.

Monthly committee meetings ensure portfolios tailored to the individual’s needs are aligned with client goals and evolving market conditions. This ensures that the objective of Nedbank Private Wealth’s portfolio construction process is to optimise all managed portfolios relative to key factors – including expected three-year annualised returns, cyclicality and optionality, and the quality of invested assets – to ensure the highest possible chance of delivering a positive investment outcome for wealth clients.

Nandi Mxokozeli

Nedbank ensures portfolios are constructed and tailored to the individual’s risk profile.