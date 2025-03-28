Western Europe’s best for next-gen 2025: UBS

A dedicated team of next generation-focused private bankers, largely revolving around its home base in Switzerland, is at the heart of UBS’s status as Western Europe’s best for next-gen wealth services. The team draws on backgrounds across wealth management, governance and advisory services, with a combined 20 year-plus experience of working with next-gen clients.

UBS’s initiatives in next gen include education and engagement programmes such as Global Rising Investors, which boosts clients’ financial knowledge, helps them to define wealth goals and gives them the know-how to meet their goals. It focuses on investment skills, understanding financial markets, and developing an entrepreneurial mindset.

Other examples in this area include Global Family Ties, which focuses on family governance and intergenerational communication. People in the programme learn about structuring family governance, resolving conflict and planning legacy. Global Emerging and Executive Leaders, meanwhile, concentrates on leadership development, helping clients improve executive skills and preparing them to lead in and beyond their family businesses.