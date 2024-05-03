Euromoney Private Banking Awards: India’s best for investment research: Aditya Birla Finance Limited-Wealth

Aditya Birla Finance Limited-Wealth wins this award for the quality and range of its investment research.

The firm’s research team takes a top-down approach, providing in-depth research and analysis on macroeconomics and industries across equity, fixed income, commodity and currency markets.

At the core of this is its analysis of high-frequency economic indicators – such as government spending and revenues, the state of the banking sector, and inflation and consumption figures – and market forecasts, which it then uses to produce domestic and global macro views.

This provides the foundation layer to the firm’s analyses, which is then fed into the firm’s proprietary Optimum Efficiency Model ranking system to produce client investment portfolios.

This system first studies measures such as concentration risk, market capitalization and track record, then drills down into factors such as performance of schemes and quality of portfolios, before selecting the best ideas for the firm’s clients.