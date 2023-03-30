Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
WEALTH

Wealth management: Counting the cost of the content makers

A few years ago, some big banks didn’t have a chief investment officer. Today, CIOs oversee a vast network of experts churning out reports, podcasts and webinars to help corporates plan ahead and families grow their wealth. How is all this content created? And how much does it all cost?

Elliot Wilson
March 30, 2023
Late one Saturday night in February 2020, David Bailin was up late flicking through the news. His wife had gone to bed and he couldn’t tear himself away from stories about a novel strain of coronavirus that originated in China and was starting to appear in European cities.

  • The evolution of the CIO
  • Standing out is tough
  • CIO or client adviser?

    • Keen to know more, the chief investment officer and global head of investments for Citi Global Wealth reached out to an old friend.

    “I called the head of epidemiology at Harvard, who picked up the phone – and it’s always a bad sign when a leading epidemiologist picks up at 11pm on a weekend night,” he says.

    When

    WEALTH WealthFeaturesMarch/April 2023
    Elliot Wilson
    Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
    Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.