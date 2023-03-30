Wealth management: Counting the cost of the content makers

Late one Saturday night in February 2020, David Bailin was up late flicking through the news. His wife had gone to bed and he couldn’t tear himself away from stories about a novel strain of coronavirus that originated in China and was starting to appear in European cities.

Keen to know more, the chief investment officer and global head of investments for Citi Global Wealth reached out to an old friend.

“I called the head of epidemiology at Harvard, who picked up the phone – and it’s always a bad sign when a leading epidemiologist picks up at 11pm on a weekend night,” he says.

When