Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Technology, infrastructure and innovation best provider – best FX trade analytics: FairXchange

FairXchange’s mission lies in its name. It aims to create an open and transparent marketplace for all participants. Its independence and trusted, decentralised network mean that it is strongly positioned to facilitate the fair exchange of FX liquidity data.

A key differentiator is FairXchange’s own data analytics software platform, Horizon, which offers detailed data-driven insights on the liquidity environment and through which users can collaborate with other counterparties.

“We are absolutely delighted to win this award, a brilliant recognition of both the hard work and dedication of the FairXchange team, and also the support of our valued clients,” says Guy Hopkins, founder and chief executive.

“There is a huge amount of innovation in this fascinating, rapidly evolving space that will benefit the industry as a whole, and we are honoured to be playing a leading role in that with our Horizon platform.”

FairXchange’s data-analytics offering is decentralised, with each Horizon client holding their own copy of the software rather than the data being combined into a single database.