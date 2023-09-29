Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Technology, infrastructure and innovation best provider – best FX algo analytics innovation: Tradefeedr

This year, Tradefeedr launched its Algo Forecasting Suite, providing trading firms with independent analysis of the performance of trading algos from a wide number of sources that can forecast performance with the greatest accuracy.

The Algo Forecasting product was developed, refined and thoroughly backtested against Tradefeedr’s global database. The result is industry-leading accuracy, as shown by the mean global forecast by the dataset for 2022 differing from the actual result by only 0.06 basis points.

“This award provides industry recognition for the Algo Forecasting Suite,” says Tim Cartledge, chief data officer at Tradefeedr.

Tim Cartledge Tim Cartledge

“Our unique service supports client pre-trade decision making in terms of whether to use an FX algo or risk transfer, expected algo behaviour, and identifying the most suitable algo given market conditions, risk appetite, time, or audit constraints.

"In addition, it provides post-trade analytics compared to Tradefeedr forecasts and the opportunity cost of not using alternative execution algos."

The Algo Forecasting tool has enhanced back-testing, where users can identify underperforming algos and back-test specific trades to highlight alternative, better suited algos.