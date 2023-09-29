Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards

Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Technology, infrastructure and innovation best provider – best FX algo analytics innovation: Tradefeedr

September 29, 2023

Full Results

FX-awards-Logo_Black-2023-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

This year, Tradefeedr launched its Algo Forecasting Suite, providing trading firms with independent analysis of the performance of trading algos from a wide number of sources that can forecast performance with the greatest accuracy.

The Algo Forecasting product was developed, refined and thoroughly backtested against Tradefeedr’s global database. The result is industry-leading accuracy, as shown by the mean global forecast by the dataset for 2022 differing from the actual result by only 0.06 basis points.

“This award provides industry recognition for the Algo Forecasting Suite,” says Tim Cartledge, chief data officer at Tradefeedr.

Tim Cartledge_Tradefeedr_960.jpg
Tim Cartledge

“Our unique service supports client pre-trade decision making in terms of whether to use an FX algo or risk transfer, expected algo behaviour, and identifying the most suitable algo given market conditions, risk appetite, time, or audit constraints.

"In addition, it provides post-trade analytics compared to Tradefeedr forecasts and the opportunity cost of not using alternative execution algos."

The Algo Forecasting tool has enhanced back-testing, where users can identify underperforming algos and back-test specific trades to highlight alternative, better suited algos.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards AwardsFX AwardsFX Awards ProvidersFX Awards providers TII