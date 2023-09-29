Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: FX venues-services best provider – best FX venue for corporates: 360T

360T provides a suite of technology solutions that enable corporate treasurers to enhance their FX trading operations and access liquidity from a wide range of providers from around the globe.

These include an execution management system (EMS) that helps to streamline workflows and an intra-group trading solution that allows corporates to automate trading activity between different subsidiaries or entities.

“One of the factors that distinguishes 360T is our commitment to constant innovation,” says Sebastian Hofmann-Werther, head of EMEA at 360T. “We continue to conduct three new technology releases per year, which provide additional functionalities and tools across our platform, with no technological or operational lift required by 360T users and no disruption to trading activity.”

Sebastian Hofmann-Werther Photo: Martin Joppen

360T’s client-support model is another differentiator. While some of its competitors have offshored their support services, 360T maintains local support staff in all the regions in which it operates.

The client-support team employs a follow-the-sun model to ensure that 360T users enjoy round-the-clock coverage from staff who understand their businesses.

“One differentiator for 360T that has garnered much more interest from corporate treasurers over the past year is the ability to trade time deposits and money-market funds,” says Hofmann-Werther. “As interest rates have continued to rise, accessing time-deposits has become much more important to corporate treasurers. Another big differentiator has been our FX workflow automation tools and commodities offering.

“We are connected to over 2,400 clients and 200 liquidity providers in more than 75 different countries, putting us in a unique position to help corporates access onshore liquidity even in restricted markets,” he adds.