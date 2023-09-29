Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: FX market leader best provider – best FX algo platform: Tradepoint

Tradepoint’s algorithmic platform, which is used by banks for voice desk, e-trading and white-labelled order management process (OMS) flow, has continued to grow in 2023. With the introduction of new algorithms specifically for electronic execution of OMS orders, Tradepoint – under chief executive Eric Adelman – has made it easy to align execution with the print tickets visible to OMS clients.

This year, Tradepoint’s white-label offering has expanded to enable more passive execution for TWAP flow, producing cleaner and more palatable transaction cost analysis reports.

As the market has moved deeper into benchmark execution, Tradepoint’s algorithmic platform has evolved to meet the niche need. In particular, its benchmark simulation algorithms – for flow that a bank wishes to execute during a benchmark – help banks simulate the curve, potentially achieving more passive flow and better execution than participating in the benchmark, and in all cases, helping with un-netted quantity.

Adoption of Tradepoint’s algorithm framework has grown this year to include tier-2 banks, both with and without Tradepoint’s full stack.