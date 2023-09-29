Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: FX market leader best provider – best FX exchange Asia-Pacific: SGX

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) has established a strong reputation as a leading FX exchange for the Asia-Pacific region. Good product innovation, together with regular feedback and meetings are valued by clients.

SGX’s combined product offering, reliable market depth and customer focus have made it an important part of the regional FX ecosystem.

SGX FX hosts Asia’s largest and fastest-growing FX futures marketplace, offering deep liquidity in Asian currency pairs including CNH, INR, SGD, KRW and TWD futures.

In 2022, it recorded an aggregate FX futures volume of $2.07 trillion (up 37% year on year), with record open interest of $18.6 billion (up 55% year on year).

Over 40% of SGX FX futures are traded during European and US hours of operation.

SGX also leads in global market share of CNH and INR futures, at 85.16% and 72.23% respectively. Its CNH and INR contracts are among the top 10 traded listed FX futures globally by daily average volume.

As the world’s largest international KRW futures venue, its KRW/USD futures traded volumes grew over 672% between 2021 and 2023.