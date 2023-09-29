Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards

Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: FX market leader best provider – best non-bank FX liquidity: Jump Trading

September 29, 2023

Full Results

FX-awards-Logo_Black-2023-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

Jump Trading Group is a global, research-based proprietary trading firm. It has evolved from trading futures on the CME nearly 25 years ago to becoming one of the world’s leading market makers across asset classes.

It is one of the largest market makers across central limit order books and exchanges, and it continues to support the market both in normal conditions and throughout periods of stress and volatility.

Jump Liquidity is the firm's business that services counterparties directly and incorporates a wide spectrum of market-making approaches. Varying hedging durations contribute to more diverse liquidity and tighter spreads. The last year has seen a solid period of growth for the business as the team has added capabilities to meet the extremely nuanced needs of the FX market.

Harry Kent_Jump Trading_960.jpg
Harry Kent

Today, Jump provides liquidity in FX spot, non-deliverable forwards and precious metals to many of the leading banks. It has a strong footprint among retail brokers and growing relationships across eligible buy-side firms.

In

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards AwardsFX AwardsFX Awards ProvidersFX Awards providers ML