Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: FX market leader best provider – best non-bank FX liquidity: Jump Trading

Jump Trading Group is a global, research-based proprietary trading firm. It has evolved from trading futures on the CME nearly 25 years ago to becoming one of the world’s leading market makers across asset classes.

It is one of the largest market makers across central limit order books and exchanges, and it continues to support the market both in normal conditions and throughout periods of stress and volatility.

Jump Liquidity is the firm's business that services counterparties directly and incorporates a wide spectrum of market-making approaches. Varying hedging durations contribute to more diverse liquidity and tighter spreads. The last year has seen a solid period of growth for the business as the team has added capabilities to meet the extremely nuanced needs of the FX market.

Today, Jump provides liquidity in FX spot, non-deliverable forwards and precious metals to many of the leading banks. It has a strong footprint among retail brokers and growing relationships across eligible buy-side firms.

