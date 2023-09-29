Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: FX market leader best provider – best multi-dealer platform/ECN: 360T

360T offers market participants multiple methods of accessing and interacting with the FX market. Its electronic communication network (ECN), 360TGTX, provides access to streaming spot FX and non-deliverable forward liquidity.

With multiple multilateral trading facilities and a swap execution facility, 360T can provide market participants with fully regulated trading environments.

The company also has a range of tools and services that it has developed to help market participants optimise their FX trading.

For example, 360T’s liquidity management team works with the sell side to help them see quality, sustainable flows and with buy-side firms to help them build, curate and maintain optimised pools of liquidity.

360T Vantage is an advanced reporting suite with tools designed to help buy-side firms ensure they achieve best execution and help sell-side firms to win more business across 360T’s product offerings to grow their e-FX trading franchises.

Simon Jones Photo: Martin Joppen Simon Jones Photo: Martin Joppen

On the ECN side, a distinguishing factor is the diversity of 360TGTX’s user base across different geographies and client segments.

“We go to great lengths to ensure a diverse ecosystem on the platform,” says Simon Jones, chief growth officer at 360T. “This is augmented by our industry-leading liquidity management team, which ensures that both sides to the trade have all the tools they need to execute more efficiently.”

360T has completed an upgrade to its new HyperSonic technology, which can facilitate trading between liquidity providers and corporates, regional banks, hedge funds, institutional investors and retail aggregators across the entire 360T spot FX franchise.

HyperSonic also supports what 360T believes to be the lowest latency trading available in the FX market today.

“Beyond spot, 360T is a leader in facilitating greater FX swaps automation via our swaps user network platform and we offer access to streaming NDF liquidity,” adds Jones. “In 2022, NDF trading was one of the fastest growing areas of the business.”

The company is an adherent to FX global codes of conduct and 360TGTX was the first ECN to require anonymous market makers to either offer firm pricing or sign the latest version of the code.