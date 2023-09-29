Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Best bank trading – best bank for non-deliverable forwards: JPMorgan

JPMorgan has expanded its footprint in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) space, supporting pricing capabilities across a wide range of currencies including seven Latin American pairs (BRL, MXN, ARS, CLP, COP, PEN, UYU) as well as frontier-market currencies such as the Costa Rican colón, Dominican peso, and Guatemalan quetzal.

Pricing is offered through various platforms, including the bank’s proprietary platform JPMM Execute, as well as third-party platforms such as FXALL, BBG and 360T.

“Cross NDFs have been another growth area as clients focus on spread savings,” explains Scott Wacker, global head of FICC e-sales at JPMorgan. “We offer G10 NDF crosses on streaming with different cross fixing source options for client needs and we have also started to offer Asian NDF crosses such as SGD/INR and SGD/KRW.”

JPMorgan has made it easier for clients to decide on the best time to enter trades and orders through its enhanced market structure offering.

Improved functionality allows clients to see real-time intraday volumes in the market with liquidity profiles broken down into 15-minute and five-minute timeframes and cumulatively for the day.

